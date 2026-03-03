Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 27,151 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. $HRB

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,151 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter valued at about $2,244,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 99,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 23,624 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in H&R Block by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in H&R Block by 32.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,807,000 after acquiring an additional 101,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRB. Barrington Research lowered their target price on H&R Block from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on H&R Block from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

H&R Block Stock Performance

NYSE HRB opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $64.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.65.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $198.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.36 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 176.02% and a net margin of 16.19%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.73) earnings per share. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.80%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) is a leading provider of tax preparation services and software solutions, serving individual and small-business clients through a combination of retail offices, online platforms and mobile applications. The company offers assisted tax preparation at its network of retail offices, where clients work with trained tax professionals, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) software and online filing services designed to guide users through the complexities of federal and state tax returns.

Founded in 1955 by brothers Henry W.

