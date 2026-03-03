Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. $MMSI

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,511 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of MMSI opened at $76.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.62. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.58 and a 1 year high of $107.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $393.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.77 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.010-4.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Monday, December 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of medical devices used in diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company’s product portfolio encompasses vascular access, drainage, embolotherapy, and interventional oncology devices, as well as radiofrequency ablation systems and hemostasis solutions. These products serve physicians and hospitals in critical care settings and support minimally invasive treatment options across multiple specialties, including cardiology, radiology, oncology, neurology and endoscopy.

Founded in 1987 by Fred Lampropoulos, Merit Medical Systems has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to expand its technology offerings and geographic reach.

