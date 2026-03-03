Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,982 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,414,239 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,802,661,000 after acquiring an additional 450,724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,086,995 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,122,631,000 after buying an additional 174,247 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,831,447 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,805,241,000 after buying an additional 88,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 15.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,606,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,730,415,000 after buying an additional 734,449 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,544,520 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,125,988,000 after acquiring an additional 564,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Autodesk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat — revenue grew ~19% YoY and EPS topped estimates; management provided FY27 and Q1 guidance that supported the print. Autodesk Q4 revenue surge article

Positive Sentiment: Earnings-call takeaway: management emphasized AI-driven momentum and product adoption trends, which investors view as a durable growth driver. Earnings call highlights

Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler reaffirmed an Overweight rating and raised its price target to $383, signaling strong analyst conviction above the current share price. Piper Sandler note

Positive Sentiment: Several firms raised targets (example: JPMorgan lifted its PT to $336; other outlets report incremental PT raises to the low-to-mid $300s), reinforcing upside potential after the quarter. Price target raises

Neutral Sentiment: Deutsche Bank lowered its PT to $330 but kept a Buy rating — mixed signal (lower near-term valuation but continued conviction). Deutsche Bank update

Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest report shows 0 shares and a 0.0 days-to-cover figure — this is likely a reporting anomaly and should not be interpreted as meaningful short-squeeze risk.

Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo trimmed its price target to $350, reflecting more conservative expectations from some sell-side desks. Wells Fargo cut

Negative Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada lowered its PT to $335, another downward adjustment that partially offsets the raises. RBC cut

Negative Sentiment: DA Davidson trimmed its PT to $325 — shows some analysts are pulling back expectations despite the beat. DA Davidson cut

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $246.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.01 and a twelve month high of $329.09. The company has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.51% and a net margin of 15.60%.The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Arete Research upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $367.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Autodesk from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.39.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

