Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 42,870 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 181.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 481 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 666 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 392.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

ANF stock opened at $97.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.34. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $133.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $128.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 29,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,976,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 308,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,850,300. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,661,358. 2.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) is an American specialty retailer that designs, markets and sells casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Founded in 1892 by David T. Abercrombie and Ezra Fitch, the company evolved from an outdoor gear outfitter to a global lifestyle brand renowned for its relaxed, preppy aesthetic. Its product assortment includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, intimates, swimwear, fragrances and personal care items.

The company operates under multiple brand names, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, each targeting distinct consumer segments from teens to young adults.

