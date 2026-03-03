Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $2.80 Million in Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Tempus AI by 201.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17,359 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the second quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempus AI alerts:

Tempus AI Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of TEM opened at $53.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $104.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.81 and a beta of 5.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Tempus AI from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Tempus AI from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tempus AI from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempus AI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEM

Insider Activity at Tempus AI

In other news, CFO James William Rogers sold 19,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $1,461,511.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,143,500. The trade was a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 10,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $660,334.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,424.58. This represents a 7.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 590,109 shares of company stock valued at $37,056,566 in the last ninety days. 26.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tempus AI Profile

(Free Report)

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company’s core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.