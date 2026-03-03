Intech Investment Management LLC Has $3.06 Million Stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. $JOBY

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 41.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 189,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,120 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Planning Inc increased its position in Joby Aviation by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 284.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 32.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 28,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $415,987.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 149,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,711.68. This represents a 15.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 507,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $5,386,272.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,997,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,816,657.24. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,470,074 shares of company stock worth $16,083,913 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JOBY opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $20.95.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Joby Aviation’s revenue was up 5506.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley sees upside from deeper integration with Uber and Blade's mobility apps, saying app distribution and booking flows could accelerate demand and shorten Joby's path to commercial revenue.

Uber launched Uber Air (electric air taxis) in Dubai in partnership with Joby, signaling the start of real-world operations and a potential near‑term commercial customer for Joby's aircraft. Operational launches with a large platform partner improve revenue visibility and strategic credibility.

A Seeking Alpha piece recommends a "hold" for now — investors should await a clear commercial‑launch catalyst before adding exposure, illustrating cautious investor sentiment despite partnership progress.

Coverage of competitor activity (Archer's patent litigation and sector commentary) highlights industry IP/legal risks and competition in pre‑revenue eVTOL players; this is a sector backdrop rather than a direct change to Joby's fundamentals.

Major analysts are turning more cautious: JPMorgan cut Joby's price target to $7.00, HC Wainwright trimmed earnings estimates, and aggregate coverage shows a consensus "Reduce" rating — these moves raise downside risk and can pressure the stock.

Short‑term market risk from broader aviation turmoil: airline stocks plunged on Middle East strikes and airspace shutdowns — rising fuel/pricing volatility and macro risk can spill into speculative aviation names like Joby.

News noted shares fell after analyst downgrades in recent sessions, reflecting how sentiment and coverage changes are currently driving volatility more than fundamentals.

JOBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Joby Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Joby Aviation Profile

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

