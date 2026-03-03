Intech Investment Management LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Invitation Home $INVH

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 258.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,942 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Home by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,026,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,862,000 after purchasing an additional 719,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,693,992,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,159,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,334,000 after buying an additional 460,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,855,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,018,000 after buying an additional 309,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 4.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,319,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,880,000 after buying an additional 514,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INVH. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Invitation Home in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Invitation Home in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Invitation Home from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.35.

Invitation Home Price Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average is $28.07. Invitation Home has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.21). Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 21.53%.The company had revenue of $685.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Home Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invitation Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

Invitation Home Profile

Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

Featured Stories

