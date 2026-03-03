Intech Investment Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 273,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,875 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 3.6% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Archer Aviation by 2.9% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 44,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Archer Aviation by 23.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

ACHR stock opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 3.11. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.19 and a current ratio of 18.19.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 29900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,272,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,177,032. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation, Inc (NYSE: ACHR) is a California-based aerospace company developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft designed to serve as sustainable urban air mobility solutions. Founded in 2018 by Adam Goldstein and Brett Adcock, Archer focuses on the design, development and certification of zero-emissions air taxis aimed at reducing traffic congestion in densely populated metropolitan areas. The company’s flagship prototypes, “Maker” and “Midnight,” have been engineered to deliver quiet, efficient short-haul flights with ranges of up to 100 miles per charge.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Archer operates a manufacturing facility in nearby Santa Cruz County and maintains research partnerships with automotive and energy companies, including a collaboration with Stellantis to integrate advanced battery systems.

