Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.850-2.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $950.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $964.5 million.

INSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $81.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.82.

NYSE:INSP opened at $64.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.87. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $53.11 and a one year high of $189.49.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.96. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $269.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 21,266.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 695.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 349.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in implantable neurostimulation devices for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company’s flagship offering, the Inspire® system, delivers targeted stimulation of the hypoglossal nerve to maintain airway patency during sleep, providing an alternative therapy for patients who are intolerant of or inadequately managed by continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices.

The Inspire system comprises an implantable pulse generator, a sensing lead that monitors breathing patterns, and a stimulation lead that activates the hypoglossal nerve.

