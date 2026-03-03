Insider Selling: Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC) VP Sells 12,388 Shares of Stock

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) VP James Mccoy Berry sold 12,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $86,963.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 371,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,670.96. This represents a 3.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dakota Gold Price Performance

DC traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.88. 1,566,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,348. The company has a market capitalization of $799.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.08. Dakota Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12.

Institutional Trading of Dakota Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dakota Gold in the third quarter worth $3,659,000. Global Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dakota Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $3,094,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Dakota Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Dakota Gold by 890.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 542,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 487,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Dakota Gold by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dakota Gold in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.75 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised Dakota Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Dakota Gold in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dakota Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.

Dakota Gold Company Profile

Dakota Gold Corp (NYSE:DC) is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold projects within the United States. The company’s primary asset is the historic Homestake District in South Dakota’s Black Hills, where it seeks to redevelop gold-bearing tailings and low‐grade ore volumes for open‐pit heap leach processing. Dakota Gold pursues a staged approach, combining exploration, resource delineation and economic studies to unlock value from legacy mine materials.

The firm’s flagship property comprises sealed tailings impoundments and adjacent low‐grade stockpiles left over from the Homestake Gold Mine, which operated from 1876 until 2002.

Featured Stories

