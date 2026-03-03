Insider Buying: Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Director Purchases 1,300 Shares of Stock

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Cannucciari acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $28,665.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,378 shares in the company, valued at $96,534.90. This represents a 42.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Greene County Bancorp Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of GCBC stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.45. 3,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,557. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $26.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 26.03%.

Greene County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCBC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covalent Partners LLC boosted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Covalent Partners LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 17,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Greene County Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greene County Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Greene County Community Bank, a full-service commercial bank based in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century and has cultivated a reputation for community-focused banking in Greene County and the surrounding region of southwestern Pennsylvania.

Through its subsidiary, the company offers a broad range of financial products and services, including personal and business deposit accounts, residential and commercial real estate loans, consumer installment loans, and agricultural financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.