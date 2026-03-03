Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Shares Down 23.5% – Here’s What Happened

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Free Report) traded down 23.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 220,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 124,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Inomin Mines Stock Down 17.6%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 5.63.

About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It explores for magnesium, nickel, gold, silver, copper, chromium, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Inovent Capital Inc Inomin Mines Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

