indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) President Ichiro Aoki Sells 4,573 Shares of Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) President Ichiro Aoki sold 4,573 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $16,279.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 100,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,389.12. The trade was a 4.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ichiro Aoki also recently made the following trade(s):

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

On Monday, January 5th, Ichiro Aoki sold 7,188 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $26,379.96.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Ichiro Aoki sold 1,166 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $4,127.64.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19. The company has a market cap of $746.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.11 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 28.81% and a negative net margin of 66.23%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $4.25 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INDI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elemental Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $30,979,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,385,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 23.5% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 25,294,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813,397 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 17,960,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,349 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 456.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,702,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc is a fabless semiconductor company headquartered in San Jose, California, that specializes in advanced chip solutions for the automotive industry. The company designs and develops microcontrollers, sensor processing units, application processors and power management integrated circuits tailored for electric vehicles (EVs), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment and digital clusters. indie’s product portfolio aims to deliver high performance, energy efficiency and functional safety to meet stringent automotive requirements.

Originally formed as Integrated Memory Systems in 2021 through a business combination with a special purpose acquisition company, the firm rebranded to indie Semiconductor in early 2022.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.