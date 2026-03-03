indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) CFO Naixi Wu Sells 17,162 Shares

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) CFO Naixi Wu sold 17,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $61,096.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 76,969 shares in the company, valued at $274,009.64. This represents a 18.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Naixi Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

On Monday, January 5th, Naixi Wu sold 12,448 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $45,684.16.

On Monday, December 22nd, Naixi Wu sold 6,354 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $24,526.44.

On Thursday, December 11th, Naixi Wu sold 10,386 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $46,113.84.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Naixi Wu sold 10,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $45,300.00.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $6.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 28.81% and a negative net margin of 66.23%.The business had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INDI shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $4.25 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on indie Semiconductor

Institutional Investors Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc is a fabless semiconductor company headquartered in San Jose, California, that specializes in advanced chip solutions for the automotive industry. The company designs and develops microcontrollers, sensor processing units, application processors and power management integrated circuits tailored for electric vehicles (EVs), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment and digital clusters. indie’s product portfolio aims to deliver high performance, energy efficiency and functional safety to meet stringent automotive requirements.

Originally formed as Integrated Memory Systems in 2021 through a business combination with a special purpose acquisition company, the firm rebranded to indie Semiconductor in early 2022.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.