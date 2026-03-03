Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.87

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 5th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a 20.8% increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of IMO traded down C$1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$160.95. 33,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,110. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$82.98 and a 52-week high of C$169.07. The company has a market cap of C$77.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$140.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$131.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.97 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.28 billion for the quarter. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 8.6164609 earnings per share for the current year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil is one of Canada’s largest integrated oil companies, focusing on upstream operations, petroleum refining operations, and the marketing of petroleum products. Production averaged 398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. The company estimates that it holds 5.2 billion boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves. Imperial remains the largest refiner of petroleum products in Canada, operating three refineries with a combined processing capacity of 421 mboe/d.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.