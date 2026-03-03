Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Receives $31.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on IMNM. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Immunome from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immunome in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Immunome from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Isaac Barchas sold 383,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $8,330,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,031,181 shares in the company, valued at $44,157,874.94. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall acquired 4,729 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,018.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 665,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,070,122.10. This represents a 0.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 68,518 shares of company stock worth $1,453,958 in the last ninety days. 7.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunome in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. BIT Capital GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Immunome by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IMNM opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.12. Immunome has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65.

Immunome, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel antibody-based therapeutics for oncology and infectious diseases. The company leverages a proprietary platform that mines the natural B-cell repertoire of patients with active disease to identify fully human monoclonal antibodies with unique mechanisms of action. Immunome’s approach is designed to uncover antibodies that engage the immune system in ways that traditional discovery methods may miss, enabling the development of therapies with potential for improved efficacy and safety profiles.

The company’s lead oncology program, IMM-BCP-01, is a multi-antibody cocktail currently in early-stage clinical trials targeting breast cancer antigens.

