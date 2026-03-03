IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Trading Down 6.3% – Time to Sell?

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $18.75. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on IGGHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, IG Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get IG Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IGGHY

IG Group Stock Performance

About IG Group

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.72.

(Get Free Report)

IG Group is a UK-based online trading and financial services firm that offers a broad range of multi-asset solutions to both retail and institutional clients. The company’s core services include spread betting, contracts for difference (CFDs), forex, options, and share trading, all accessible through proprietary web and mobile platforms. IG Group is regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority and holds licenses in multiple jurisdictions, ensuring compliance with local market standards and client protections.

Founded in 1974 by entrepreneur Stuart Wheeler, IG Group pioneered the concept of financial spread betting in the UK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.