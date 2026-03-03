Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,261,421 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the January 29th total of 2,775,915 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,636,265 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,636,265 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Ichor from $30.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. B. Riley Financial raised shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.57.

Get Ichor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ichor

Ichor Stock Down 6.4%

Insider Transactions at Ichor

Ichor stock traded down $3.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.49. The stock had a trading volume of 553,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ichor has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $55.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.28.

In related news, CEO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $979,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 153,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,178,035.68. This trade represents a 12.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bruce Ragsdale sold 21,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $1,056,566.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 97,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,845.26. The trade was a 17.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,259 shares of company stock worth $5,689,250. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ichor

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,333,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,444,000 after acquiring an additional 148,993 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ichor by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,023,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,425 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Ichor by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,957,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,080,000 after purchasing an additional 259,417 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,449,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,707,000 after buying an additional 473,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,690,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.