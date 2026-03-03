IAGON (IAG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $168.17 Thousand

IAGON (IAG) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. IAGON has a market capitalization of $17.88 million and approximately $168.17 thousand worth of IAGON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IAGON token can currently be bought for about $0.0475 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IAGON has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IAGON Profile

IAGON was first traded on July 27th, 2021. IAGON’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,020,434 tokens. The Reddit community for IAGON is https://reddit.com/r/iagon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IAGON’s official message board is blog.iagon.com. IAGON’s official Twitter account is @iagonofficial. The official website for IAGON is iagon.com.

IAGON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IAGON (IAG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Cardano platform. IAGON has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 376,020,434 in circulation. The last known price of IAGON is 0.04912443 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $166,974.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://iagon.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IAGON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IAGON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IAGON using one of the exchanges listed above.

