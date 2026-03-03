Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Shares Down 19.2% – What’s Next?

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) was down 19.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.10 and last traded at GBX 2.10. Approximately 776,328 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 905,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60.

Hydrogen Utopia International Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.29. The company has a market cap of £9.09 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Hydrogen Utopia International Company Profile

Hydrogen Utopia International (HUI) is a company pioneering the responsible, sustainable remediation of non-recyclable waste plastics into clean fuel hydrogen using unique proprietary technology. HUI is addressing the major environmental threat posed by waste plastic whilst providing alternative energy sources with significantly lower carbon emissions than existing processes with a view to achieving net zero climate impact.

