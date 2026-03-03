Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,125 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the January 29th total of 6,238 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,107 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,107 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ HOVNP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,290. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 1st were issued a $0.4766 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.8%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A ( NASDAQ:HOVNP Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company active primarily in the United States. Through its network of land development and construction operations, the company designs, builds and sells single-family detached and attached homes, condominiums and active-adult communities. In addition to its core homebuilding business, Hovnanian provides financing, mortgage banking, title insurance and closing services to homebuyers through its wholly owned financial services subsidiaries.

