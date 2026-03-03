Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a 2.9% increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Horace Mann Educators has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Horace Mann Educators has a dividend payout ratio of 31.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

HMN opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.07.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Victor Fetter bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,292 shares in the company, valued at $952,537.16. This trade represents a 18.62% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 49.7% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 222.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, based in Springfield, Illinois, specializes in insurance and retirement solutions tailored to educators and school employees across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company partners with public school districts to deliver property and casualty insurance products—including auto, home and liability coverage—through a network of dedicated local agents. Its targeted approach focuses on understanding the unique needs and schedules of teachers, administrators and other school staff, distinguishing its services within the broader insurance market.

In addition to property and casualty offerings, Horace Mann provides life and disability insurance, annuities and retirement plan products designed to help educators plan for financial security beyond their teaching careers.

