Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HGV. Zacks Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

Shares of HGV opened at $43.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.43. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.17). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. North Peak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,810,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,825,000 after acquiring an additional 693,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,789,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,849,000 after purchasing an additional 464,618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,809,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,460,000 after purchasing an additional 38,157 shares in the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 2,607,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,664,000 after purchasing an additional 273,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 34.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,258,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,423,000 after purchasing an additional 577,772 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a leading developer and marketer of premium vacation ownership resorts. The company specializes in selling timeshare interests in vacation properties under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand, enabling members to purchase deeded real estate interests and utilize a points-based system for booking stays. Alongside new sales, the company provides ongoing management services for its portfolio of resorts, ensuring high standards of guest services, resort maintenance, and member engagement through its proprietary technology platform.

In addition to vacation ownership sales, Hilton Grand Vacations offers a comprehensive suite of membership benefits.

