Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HGV. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $43.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.43. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.37.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.17). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Grand Vacations

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 370,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,598,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. VARCOV Co. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at $2,009,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 154,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 15,055 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a leading developer and marketer of premium vacation ownership resorts. The company specializes in selling timeshare interests in vacation properties under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand, enabling members to purchase deeded real estate interests and utilize a points-based system for booking stays. Alongside new sales, the company provides ongoing management services for its portfolio of resorts, ensuring high standards of guest services, resort maintenance, and member engagement through its proprietary technology platform.

In addition to vacation ownership sales, Hilton Grand Vacations offers a comprehensive suite of membership benefits.

