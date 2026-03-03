HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. $ROAD

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,399 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $452,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 20.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,084 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at about $15,062,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 29.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 13.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROAD shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.80.

Construction Partners Price Performance

ROAD stock opened at $136.66 on Tuesday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.79 and a 52 week high of $141.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $809.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.14 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc (NASDAQ: ROAD) is a specialty contractor and infrastructure solutions provider focused on road building, paving, site development and aggregate production. The company delivers a comprehensive suite of civil construction services, including roadway paving and milling, site grading and preparation, stormwater and utility installation, and full-scale asphalt plant operations. By integrating materials production with contracting capabilities, the firm aims to streamline project delivery and maintain quality control across its contracting and materials businesses.

At the heart of Construction Partners’ operations are its network of asphalt plants, quarries and aggregate production facilities.

