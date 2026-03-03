HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 13,785 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF $USXF

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,785 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

USXF stock opened at $58.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.05. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $59.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.61.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.1785 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities. USXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.