HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF $PKB

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Invesco Building & Construction ETF worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 6,575.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,227,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PKB opened at $108.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $402.88 million, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.30. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $59.89 and a 12-month high of $111.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.79.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors. The Index consists of stocks of 30 United States building and construction companies. These are companies that are primarily engaged in providing construction and related engineering services for building and remodeling residential properties, commercial or industrial buildings, or working on large-scale infrastructure projects, such as highways, tunnels, bridges, dams, power lines and airports.

