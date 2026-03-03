Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.1667.

HXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hexcel from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hexcel from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $94.81 on Tuesday. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $95.22. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 68.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.15.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $491.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.46 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.54%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Hexcel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hexcel will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In other news, insider Amy S. Evans sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total value of $139,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,979 shares in the company, valued at $183,651.20. This represents a 43.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 379.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Hexcel by 325.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in Hexcel by 469.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced composite materials for aerospace and industrial applications. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of lightweight, high-performance products that enhance fuel efficiency, durability and structural strength. Its offerings are critical to the aerospace sector, where demand for lighter, more efficient aircraft drives continuous innovation in materials.

Hexcel’s product portfolio encompasses carbon fiber reinforcements, pre-impregnated composites (prepregs), honeycomb core, engineered adhesives and structural film adhesives.

