Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) Short Interest Up 25.2% in February

Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,652,864 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the January 29th total of 1,320,702 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,873 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 268,873 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Frederick B. Rivera sold 1,800 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $47,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,813.32. The trade was a 26.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $129,070.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,405.50. The trade was a 19.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 8,368 shares of company stock valued at $226,740 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Heritage Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 152,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Odyssean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Trading Up 0.2%

Heritage Financial stock opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $28.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average of $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Heritage Financial will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 28th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HFWA. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Heritage Financial from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Heritage Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Heritage Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) is a bank holding company headquartered in Spokane, Washington. Through its primary subsidiary, Heritage Bank, the company provides a comprehensive range of banking and financial services to both individual and commercial clients. Heritage Bank’s offerings encompass deposit products, lending solutions, treasury and cash management services, mortgage banking, and wealth management, positioning the organization as a full-service community bank.

The company’s lending portfolio includes commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, construction and development financing, and a variety of consumer mortgage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.