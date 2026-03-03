Headwater Exploration (CDDRF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) is projected to release its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Headwater Exploration to post earnings of $0.0947 per share and revenue of $100.60 million for the quarter.

Headwater Exploration Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of CDDRF stock opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37. Headwater Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDDRF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Headwater Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research report on Monday, January 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020. Headwater Exploration Inc incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

