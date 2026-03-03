Head to Head Review: AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON) versus MindWalk (NASDAQ:HYFT)

MindWalk (NASDAQ:HYFT – Get Free Report) and AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

MindWalk has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AEON Biopharma has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.7% of MindWalk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.8% of AEON Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of MindWalk shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of AEON Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MindWalk $26.65 million 1.97 -$21.69 million ($0.60) -1.90 AEON Biopharma N/A N/A -$36.63 million $5.04 0.21

This table compares MindWalk and AEON Biopharma”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MindWalk has higher revenue and earnings than AEON Biopharma. MindWalk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AEON Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MindWalk and AEON Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MindWalk 1 1 0 0 1.50 AEON Biopharma 0 1 1 1 3.00

Profitability

This table compares MindWalk and AEON Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MindWalk -145.58% -56.75% -31.55% AEON Biopharma N/A N/A -994.63%

Summary

AEON Biopharma beats MindWalk on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MindWalk

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes. Its services include custom antigen modeling, design, and manufacturing; B cell sorting, screening, and sequencing; custom, immune, and naive phage display production and screening; transgenic animals and multi-species antibody discovery; bi-specific, tri-specific, VHH, and VNAR (shark) antibody manufacturing; DNA cloning, protein and antibody downstream processing; antibody characterization on label-free biosensors and antibody engineering; transient and stable cell line generation; antibody optimization and humanization; hybridoma production with multiplexed, high-throughput screening, and clone-picking; and cryopreservation. The company has research collaboration agreements with Pierre Fabre S.A for antibody discovery; and Elektrofi, Inc. to explore a high-concentration formulation of COVID-19 antibody cocktail, PolyTope TATX-03. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Victoria, Canada.

About AEON Biopharma

AEON Biopharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine, as well as develops ABP-450 for the treatment of gastroparesis and posttraumatic stress disorder. The company is based in Irvine, California.

