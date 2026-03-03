HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA is First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,919,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,385 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for 3.0% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,670,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 82.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Compound Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 179.5% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $533.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $307.40 and a 12 month high of $552.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $495.22 and a 200 day moving average of $461.90.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $8.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.37 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 409.11%. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.22 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $525.00 to $588.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $535.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $534.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HCA Healthcare

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.37, for a total transaction of $903,528.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,721,924.61. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.00, for a total value of $2,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,411,395. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,214 shares of company stock worth $7,797,595. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company’s core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA’s services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.