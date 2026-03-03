HC Wainwright Predicts Reduced Earnings for Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lowered their FY2029 earnings per share estimates for Delcath Systems in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.21. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Delcath Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Delcath Systems’ FY2030 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on Delcath Systems from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Evercore set a $27.00 target price on Delcath Systems in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Stephens decreased their price target on Delcath Systems from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Delcath Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delcath Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Delcath Systems Stock Up 0.3%

Delcath Systems stock opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. Delcath Systems has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Delcath Systems had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $20.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.35 million.

Delcath Systems declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 20th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Delcath Systems by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical and medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of its proprietary Hepatic CHEMOSAT® Delivery System, designed to deliver high-dose chemotherapeutic agents directly to the liver while minimizing systemic exposure. The company’s core technology performs isolated hepatic perfusion, enabling oncologists to administer concentrated melphalan to patients with primary and metastatic liver tumors, including those arising from ocular melanoma.

