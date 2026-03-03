Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Trading 6.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.32 and last traded at GBX 0.32. Approximately 443,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,689,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30.
Harvest Minerals Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £1.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.29.
Harvest Minerals Company Profile
The company’s product, KPFértil, is a registered and approved organic multi-nutrient direct application fertiliser. It contains many of the essential nutrients and minerals required by plants and, unlike most fertilisers, it does not require any complex processing or chemically alteration, instead it can be applied directly to crops.
