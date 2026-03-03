Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $53.59, but opened at $44.65. Harrow shares last traded at $39.47, with a volume of 1,067,840 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). Harrow had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $89.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.42 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Harrow from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Harrow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Harrow from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Harrow in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Harrow in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HROW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Harrow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Harrow in the second quarter worth about $48,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Harrow by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Harrow by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Stock Down 23.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -399.91 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.79.

About Harrow

Harrow Health, Inc (NASDAQ: HROW) is a U.S.-based commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in ophthalmic therapeutics and diagnostics. The company focuses on the development, manufacturing and distribution of proprietary, generic and branded eye care products designed to treat a range of ocular conditions, including glaucoma, ocular hypertension, dry eye disease and other anterior segment disorders.

Through its wholly owned affiliate ImprimisRx, Harrow Health offers a direct-to-physician model for customized formulations as well as low-cost generic alternatives.

