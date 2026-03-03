Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 36,139 Shares of Baxter International Inc. $BAX

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 36,139 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAX. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 169.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $37.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). Baxter International had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a positive return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Baxter International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.050 EPS. Analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.16%.

BAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Baxter International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Baxter International from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. Evercore dropped their target price on Baxter International from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Baxter International from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Baxter International Inc is a global healthcare company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products, pharmaceutical therapies and biotechnology-based solutions. The company’s primary business activities are organized around renal care, medication delivery, acute therapies, pharmacy automation, surgical care and biotechnology. Baxter’s offerings are designed to support patient care in hospitals, dialysis centers, nursing homes and other healthcare facilities worldwide.

In the renal care segment, Baxter provides hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis systems, water treatment equipment and related disposables, including dialyzers, bloodlines and catheters.

