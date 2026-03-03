Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stake in Amdocs Limited $DOX

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,131 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 39.3% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 4.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

DOX stock opened at $68.07 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $95.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.42.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Amdocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.270-7.550 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs’ product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.

Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra’anana, Israel.

