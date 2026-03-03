Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 7,300 Shares of Okta, Inc. $OKTA

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 5.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Okta by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its holdings in Okta by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Okta by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Okta by 10.6% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $73.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.86, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.06 and a 200-day moving average of $87.76. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.77 and a 1-year high of $127.57.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.23 million. Okta had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.87%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, January 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKTA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Okta from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Okta from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.26.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 11,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $1,026,574.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 2,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $203,319.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $950,850.40. The trade was a 17.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,385,624. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc is a publicly traded provider of identity and access management solutions, headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 2009 by Todd McKinnon and Frederic Kerrest, the company completed its initial public offering in April 2017. Under the leadership of McKinnon as chief executive officer and Kerrest as chief operating officer, Okta has grown into a leading vendor in the cybersecurity space, focusing on secure user authentication, single sign-on and lifecycle management for digital identities.

At the core of Okta’s offering is the Okta Identity Cloud, a suite of cloud-native services that enable organizations to manage user access across web and mobile applications, on-premises systems and APIs.

