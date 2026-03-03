Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 6,200 Shares of Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at $470,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Roku in the third quarter valued at $2,085,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Roku in the third quarter valued at $914,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $55,660,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Roku by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,102,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,392,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Roku
In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $266,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,650.96. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.04, for a total transaction of $79,490.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,158. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 216,979 shares of company stock valued at $22,499,335. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.
Roku Price Performance
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.25. Roku had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.87%.The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Roku News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Roku reported a return to profitability for 2025 with revenue of $4.70B and net income of $88M; Q4 revenue grew ~16% and platform revenue rose ~18% to $1.20B while Roku expanded FAST content and originals — supporting the bull case for ad-revenue growth. Roku (ROKU) Is Up 10.5% After Profit Return And FAST Expansion Is The Bull Case Changed?
- Positive Sentiment: Street analysts remain constructive: the average price target implies roughly 27.4% upside, and earnings-estimate revisions have been trending upward — a potential catalyst if revisions continue. How Much Upside is Left in Roku (ROKU)? Wall Street Analysts Think 27.39%
- Positive Sentiment: Product/UX update: Roku made it easier to find free live TV channels in the interface, which could raise engagement and ad impressions over time (supporting platform monetization). Roku just made it easier to find your favorite free live TV channels
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted ROKU among “top-performing liquid stocks,” noting liquidity and growth attributes that make it attractive for institutional investors. 4 Top-Performing Liquid Stocks to Enhance Portfolio Returns
- Neutral Sentiment: Management event: Founder/CEO Anthony Wood will appear at Morgan Stanley’s TMT conference (March 4). The fireside chat increases investor access and could move the stock if new color or guidance is provided, but it is not itself new financial news. Webcast available. Roku Founder and CEO to Participate in Fireside Chat Hosted by Morgan Stanley
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and momentum remain mixed: recent share rebounds have improved returns vs. some declines YTD, but analysts/coverage point to lingering valuation questions despite the operational progress. Roku (ROKU) Valuation Check After Recent Share Price Rebound
- Negative Sentiment: Retail discounting is widespread: multiple outlets report steep, limited-time discounts on Roku devices and TVs (Streaming Stick HD down ~50% in promos). Heavy promotions can lift unit sales but risk lower device ASPs and margin pressure if sustained. Roku Streaming Stick HD Is Quietly Down Nearly 50% Rare Deal: Our Favorite Roku TV Just Dropped in Price for a Limited Time This is the cheapest TV deal of the week at Walmart
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on ROKU. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Roku from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Roku and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ROKU
About Roku
Roku, Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company’s platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.
At the core of Roku’s product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Roku
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.