Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 6,200 Shares of Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at $470,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Roku in the third quarter valued at $2,085,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Roku in the third quarter valued at $914,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $55,660,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Roku by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,102,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,392,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $266,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,650.96. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.04, for a total transaction of $79,490.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,158. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 216,979 shares of company stock valued at $22,499,335. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU opened at $98.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 172.09 and a beta of 1.98. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $116.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.31 and a 200-day moving average of $99.42.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.25. Roku had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.87%.The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ROKU. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Roku from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Roku and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

Roku, Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company’s platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku’s product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

