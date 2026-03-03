Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $5.98 Million Stock Position in Ciena Corporation $CIEN

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ciena were worth $5,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 104.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the third quarter worth $39,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $354.06 on Tuesday. Ciena Corporation has a 12-month low of $49.21 and a 12-month high of $365.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.66 and a 200-day moving average of $200.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 416.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 2.59%.The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total transaction of $5,300,631.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 91,765 shares in the company, valued at $22,747,625.85. This represents a 18.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 8,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.66, for a total value of $1,921,741.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,746.52. This trade represents a 47.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,083 shares of company stock worth $37,204,740. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $175.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ciena to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ciena to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ciena from $250.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CIEN

About Ciena

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena’s product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.