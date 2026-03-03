Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $4.95 Million Position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $2,511,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 93,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,780,000 after purchasing an additional 71,378 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,622,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1,102.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 46,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 62.4% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 44,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 17,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 3.7%

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $169.98 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $174.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 18.94%.Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CINF. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.33.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) is an insurance holding company headquartered in the Cincinnati area of Ohio that provides property and casualty insurance products and related services. Founded as part of the Cincinnati Insurance group, the company operates through a set of insurance subsidiaries to underwrite and service policies for both personal and commercial customers. Cincinnati Financial is publicly traded and emphasizes underwriting discipline and long-term relationships with its distribution partners and policyholders.

The company’s core business centers on property and casualty insurance, including homeowners, automobile, commercial casualty, commercial multi-peril, and specialty commercial coverages.

