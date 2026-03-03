Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $4.74 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,585 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 15,575 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 24,857 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,285 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the airline’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.1% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the airline’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.33, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average of $38.06. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $23.82 and a 1 year high of $55.11.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 6.18%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Southwest Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000- EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.450- EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Evercore boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.03.

Southwest Airlines Co is a U.S.-based low-cost carrier that operates a point-to-point domestic and near-international airline network. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company primarily flies Boeing 737 aircraft and offers no-frills, single-class service designed to keep fares competitive. Southwest’s operating model emphasizes high aircraft utilization, quick turnaround times and an open seating policy, allowing customers to board and select seats on a first-come, first-served basis.

Founded in 1967 by Herb Kelleher and Rollin King as Air Southwest Company, Southwest began commercial service in 1971, initially connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

