Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 19.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 0.0%

ZBRA opened at $223.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $205.73 and a twelve month high of $352.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.01). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 7.76%.The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.050-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-18.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $323.00 price objective on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company’s product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.