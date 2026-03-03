Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in Lennox International, Inc. $LII

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lennox International by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Lennox International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 93,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Lennox International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LII. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lennox International from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lennox International from $680.00 to $667.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised Lennox International from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $593.00.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $563.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $523.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $522.30. Lennox International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $443.19 and a 1-year high of $689.44.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.76 by ($0.31). Lennox International had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 80.23%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lennox International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.500-25.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lennox International, Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 23.38%.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.50, for a total value of $136,271.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,785. This represents a 18.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shane D. Wall sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.01, for a total value of $54,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,722.05. This represents a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,054 shares of company stock worth $563,687. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc is a global manufacturer of climate control products and services, principally serving residential and commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a range of products including furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, air handlers, packaged rooftop units and related controls and indoor air quality equipment. Lennox also supplies aftermarket parts and accessories and supports its product lines with technical service, training and warranty programs for dealer and distribution partners.

Originally founded in 1895 by Dave Lennox, the company has grown from its early roots into a multinational business with operations concentrated in North America and a presence in other international markets.

