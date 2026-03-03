Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 199,235 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 687.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 228,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,235 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $6,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 40,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 15,098 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 535.7% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 52,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 44,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 193.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.10. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $39.09.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.03 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Sensata Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.810-0.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 252.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ST

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $93,674.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 64,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,421.20. The trade was a 3.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata’s offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.