GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc $AUPH

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 267,954 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 357,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 147,000 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $934,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 74.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 547,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 233,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $16.54.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Free Report ) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $77.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 101.46% and a return on equity of 27.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Leerink Partners cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Bloom Burton downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary molecule, voclosporin, is designed to selectively inhibit calcineurin and reduce inflammation associated with autoimmune responses. Aurinia operates research and development facilities in Canada and the United States, leveraging collaborations with academic institutions and contract research organizations to advance its clinical pipeline.

The company’s lead product, voclosporin (marketed as LUPKYNIS), received approval from the U.S.

