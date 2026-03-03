GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $100,000 Stock Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. $RGNX

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 216,234 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RGNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,037,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,959,000 after buying an additional 185,223 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 11.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 44.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the third quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 42,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RGNX. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.43.

REGENXBIO Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of gene therapies using its proprietary NAV® AAV (adeno‐associated virus) platform. The company engineers next‐generation AAV vectors designed to deliver functional genes to targeted cells, aiming to address a range of rare genetic diseases and ocular, metabolic and neurologic disorders. REGENXBIO’s pipeline features several product candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical development, including RGX-314 for wet age‐related macular degeneration, RGX-121 for mucopolysaccharidosis II (Hunter syndrome) and RGX-121 for other rare lysosomal storage diseases.

In addition to its internally funded programs, REGENXBIO has established partnerships with major biopharmaceutical companies to advance its NAV technology.

