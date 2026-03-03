Grove Collaborative (GROV) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Grove Collaborative to post earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $42.8620 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Grove Collaborative Trading Down 0.4%

Grove Collaborative stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.22. Grove Collaborative has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $1.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on GROV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Grove Collaborative from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grove Collaborative

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Grove Collaborative stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,069,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,028 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.61% of Grove Collaborative worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative is a direct-to-consumer digital marketplace offering a broad assortment of sustainable home and personal care products. Operating as a public benefit corporation, the company provides an online platform designed to simplify the shopping experience for eco-friendly essentials, including cleaning supplies, personal care items, baby and family products, wellness goods and pet care.

The company’s business model centers on a subscription-based delivery service that enables members to schedule regular shipments of both third-party and private-label products.

