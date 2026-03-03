Group One Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares $CWEB

Group One Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 201,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,623,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares by 39.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,329,000.

Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

Shares of CWEB stock opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $197.36 million, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.60. Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares has a 1-year low of $26.93 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.52.

Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.1127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.0%.

The Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Bull 2X Shares (CWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund provides 2x leveraged daily exposure to an index composed of overseas-listed Chinese internet companies. CWEB was launched on Nov 2, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

