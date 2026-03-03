Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Given New $17.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Grindr from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Grindr in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Grindr in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on shares of Grindr from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Shares of Grindr stock opened at $11.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Grindr has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $25.13.

In related news, major shareholder James Fu Bin Lu sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,907,101 shares in the company, valued at $190,394,507.07. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 205,000 shares of company stock worth $2,766,500 and sold 3,559,766 shares worth $40,166,264. 67.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grindr by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,292,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Grindr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,441,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Grindr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,565,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grindr by 327.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,381,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Grindr by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,259,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,589,000 after acquiring an additional 608,554 shares during the period. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grindr, trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol GRND, operates a global social networking and dating platform designed primarily for gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (GBTQ) individuals. The company’s core offering is a location-based mobile application that enables users to connect, chat and share content with others in their vicinity. Through its free tier and premium subscription services—known as Grindr XTRA and Grindr Unlimited—Grindr provides enhanced features such as ad-free browsing, advanced filters and unlimited profile views, catering to a broad spectrum of user needs.

Originally launched in 2009 by entrepreneur Joel Simkhai, Grindr was one of the first mobile apps to leverage geolocation technology for social networking.

